Indian-American Netflix Producer Ranks No.7 among the Most Powerful People in Entertainment

The Indian-American producer of Netflix, Bela Bajaria, ranks No.7 on the Hollywood Reporter's "100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment 2019" list. She shares the seventh position with Netflix's Vice President of original content & Head of Film, Scott Stuber, Cindy Holland.

Netflix onboarded Bela as its vice president for content in November 2016, as the VP, she monitored the scripted and unscripted series across the international market where Netflix was available. This excludes Asia except for India. She was also responsible for noting the publication, ushered in unscripted wins like 'Queer Eye' and 'Nailed It.' In March this year, she took up a new role at Netflix as the International Head. In her new role, she was responsible for supervising all the non-English-language originals and content teams across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and India.

Before joining Netflix, Bela was associated with Universal Television as its President. There she monitored creative programming for the studio and producing hit series such as 'Master of None' & 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' for Netflix; 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' for Fox; 'The Mindy Project' for Fox & Hulu; 'Superstore' for NBC and 'Bates Motel' for A&E, amongst others. Additionally, Bela also developed Gypsy, which starred Naomi Watts for Netflix; it premiered in 2017. Alongside this, she also worked on 'Pure Genius' for CBS and 'The Good Place' for NBC. Also, Bela has served as the President of the industry organization Hollywood Radio and Television.

Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Co., took the top spot, and this is his fourth consecutive year. Alongside the Hollywood reporter's list also includes Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, former President and First Lady Barack & Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo Di Caprio.