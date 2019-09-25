Indian-American Neomi Rao Formally Sworn in as Judge

President Donald Trump announced the name of Rao as the U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals.

FREMONT, CA: Indian American former White House official and a prominent lawyer Neomi Jehangir Rao, has been formally sworn in on 13th September as US Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals. She became the second from the community to be a part of the powerful court considered next only to the U.S. Supreme Court.

For Rao, who officially assumed duty during a small ceremony in March, this is the formal sworn-in ceremony. Joined by her husband Alan Lefkowitz, she took the oath on the Bible. Many prominent members of the legal community and high-profile figures from the Trump administration attended the ceremony.

President Donald Trump nominated Rao to replace Brett M. Kavanaugh in last November at historic Roosevelt Room of the White House. Trump made the announcement in the presence of his top Indian-American officials & Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Singh Sarna. The senate confirmed the decision by 53-46 votes. Trump said she is going to be a great person.

Born to Zerin Rao & Jehangir Narioshang Rao, Rao grew up in Michigan & did her schooling from Detroit High School. She has pursued graduation from Yale University & the University of Chicago Law School.

Rao has served in all three branches of government, including Associate Counsel and Special Assistant to President George W Bush. She had also served as counsel to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. She is the founder of the Law School's Center for the Study of the Administrative State. She has also worked in Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University as professor of structural constitutional law, administrative law, and legislation and statutory interpretation.

According to the report, before suggesting to Rao’s Senate nomination process, Former White House counsel Donald McGahn said, she has been on the field of play and knows well to make tough decisions at the highest levels.