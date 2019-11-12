Indian-American Duo's 'Perfect Day' Brings Animal-Free Dairy Daily

Indian-American duo of Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi has teamed up to bring animal-free dairy products for the people shortly.

FREMONT, CA: Perfect Day, a food company on a mission to create delicious animal-free dairy products, while leaving a couple of Indian-American vegans established a kinder, greener footprint on the planet. The founders of the company were passionate about dairy came together to create animal-free milk through their company.

Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi grew up on two separate continents. Still, both of them were following a vegan diet after learning of the environmental and animal welfare impacts of the meat and dairy industry. They found that the dairy alternative options on the market are less and missing the mark.

A couple of years into college, the two of them understood that the inspirations they had for surrendering meat — worries about the impact of their diets on animal welfare and the environment — were cause for abandoning every single animal product.

According to the company website, they were dismayed to find that the transition to a plant-based diet was hard for one main reason that is their love for dairy. Perfect Day was born when these two people started thinking about the possibility of making animal-free milk. After five years of hard work and research, they finally tasted animal-free dairy products. Now, after eating, they are obsessed with bringing it to other people.

Ryan Pandya is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Perfect Day. He pursued chemical and biological engineering from Tufts University. There he contributed to seminal research on tissue-engineered meat at the Kaplan Lab. Later he realized that the same technology used in the pharmaceutical industry could solve other world issues.

Perumal Gandhi, also the co-founder of Perfect Day, had graduated from Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai, India, and worked as a research assistant for the Shrivastava Lab at IIT Bombay. He has also worked for Rubinstein Lab to develop functional tissue engineering scaffolds for the medical industry.

The duo is planning to team up with large and small food makers to create a whole new category of animal-free food products. They are planning to bring the products to the masses soon.

