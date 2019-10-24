India further improves ease of doing business, ranked 63

New Delhi: India has further improved its ease of doing business ranking, jumping 14 places to rank 63. The country also figured among the the top 10 performers on the list for the third time in a row.



"India has jumped from 77th to 63rd rank in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings released just now by the World Bank," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.



"Congratulations to PM @NarendraModiji for the path breaking improvements in India's business environment for nation's prosperity and job creation," he said.



India was ranked 142nd among 190 nations when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.



Last year, India jumped 23 places to the 77th position on the back of reforms related to insolvency, taxation and other areas.

