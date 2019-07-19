India Server Market Declined 16% in Q1 2019: IDC



The overall server market in India witnessed a year-over-year (YoY) decline of 16.2 per cent in terms of revenue -- to hit $298 million in the first quarter of 2019 versus $355.8 million in Q1 last year, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Thursday.



The x86 server market now accounts for 88.9 per cent of the overall server market in terms of revenue.



The x86 server market in terms of revenue declined (YoY) by 19 per cent to reach $264.9 million in Q1 2019 from $327.3 million in Q1 2018.



The non x86 server market increased YoY by 15.9 per cent to reach $33.1 million revenue in Q1.



IBM tops the market with a revenue share of 76.5 per cent, followed by Oracle with share of 17.9 and HPE with 5.6 per cent, said IDC.



"In the current scenario, enterprises of all sizes are investing in their data centres to make it more agile, scalable, flexible thereby making business applications highly available," Harshal Udatewar, Market Analyst, Server, IDC India, said in a statement.



The contribution to the x86 server market mostly came from the professional services vertical followed by manufacturing, banking, government and telcos.



Banking remained top vertical with 45.8 per cent revenue share followed by manufacturing and utilities with 22.0 per cent and 10.3 per cent respectively, during Q1.



Read More News:



Wipro Net Rises 12.6% in First Quarter



ADB to Give Rs 1,540 Cr for Tripura Power Projects





Source: IANS