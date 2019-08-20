IndiGo, SpiceJet to Shift Delhi Operations to T3 from T2

Low-cost carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo would shift their operations to the Indira Gandhi International Airport's T3 from T2 from September 5.



While SpiceJet would shift its entire operations, largest private carrier IndiGo would move part of their local flights.



With rising air traffic and a surge in flight movement from the IGI airport, private airport firm Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is in the process of upgrading the T2 terminal.



"Post completion of capacity enhancement of T2, the terminal will be able to handle 18 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up from current 15 MPPA (now)," DIAL said in an a statement.



Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of the airport firm, said that with Delhi airport witnessing a surge in passenger traffic, DIAL is enhancing the capacity of T2.



"The move will ease the pressure of fast growing traffic, so that the capacity enhancement works at Terminal 2 can be carried out effectively and efficiently. We appreciate SpiceJet and IndiGo for their agreement to shift their operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3," he said.



Another low-cost carrier GoAir would, however, continue its operations from T2.



At present, GoAir fully and SpiceJet and IndiGo partially operate their respective domestic flights from T2. National carrier Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely out of T3.



The revamped Terminal 2 was operationalized in October 2017, which saw partial shifting of SpiceJet and IndiGo, and complete shifting of GoAir from Terminal 1.



Meanwhile, DIAL has started Phase 3A expansion works of airside as well as Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 to make Delhi airport future-ready. This will increase the airside capacity to 140 MPPA from 100 MPPA by July 2022.



