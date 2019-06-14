IndiGo Launches ATR flights on Buddhist Circuit



Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced daily non-stop ATR flight services on the Buddhist circuit, connecting Kolkata, Gaya and Varanasi.



Effective August 8, IndiGo will initiate flight operations on the Kolkata-Gaya, Kolkata-Patna, Kolkata-Varanasi and Gaya-Varanasi routes along with additional frequency on Kolkata-Varanasi route.



"As a part of our endeavour to enhance domestic connectivity, our ATR fleet helps us serve regional operations efficiently," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.



"These flights will also help attract new tourist arrivals from around South East Asia, where IndiGo is adding a number of new routes into Kolkata over the next few months, including services from Vietnam, Hong Kong and China."



Currently, the budget passenger carrier with its fleet of over 200 aircraft offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic destinations and 19 international destinations.



Source: IANS