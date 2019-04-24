IceWarp Attains ISO 27001 Certification



Security and compliance are the need of the hour especially in this complex environment, and considering this, IceWarp, a leading email collaboration platform for communication has been recently certified by ISO. The ISO 27001 certification gives immense respect and a sense of security among the customers for the respective organization and also minimizes the risks and improves internal controls.



Excited for receiving the certification, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & ME, comments, “The audit processes for these internationally respected standards are highly structured and follow a number of stages through which certi?cation is validated on objective criteria. We’re delighted to complete these audits for the IceWarp Cloud environment and we believe this will offer assurance to our customers that are mandated to achieve stringent compliance regulations”.



A globally recognized standard, ISO 27001 stands for a specification for the information security management system (ISMS and it include every legal, physical and technical control involved in an organization’s information risk management processes. This recognition helps IceWarp to be part of organizations that follow compliance for their information assets. It also helps to build more businesses across the country and have future endeavours maintaining the security. Companies that require highly regulated industries such as banking, financial services and healthcare need advanced data security requirements and with the certification, IceWarp can provide them the completeness and the information security controls.

Incepted in 2001, IceWarp with its platform delivers a whole new set of apps with powerful collaboration tools right at customer’s fingertips by integrating with a single login – email, teamchat and storage. It combines secure emails, scheduling, real-time collaboration, cloud storage and document editing, Microsoft Outlook integration, desktop tools including a personal desktop email client and an alternative office suite. Currently present across 50 countries and within its five years, it had acquired more than 800 customers in India.



