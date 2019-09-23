Hungama Play & OnePlus Partner to Bring-in Premium Video Streaming on OnePlus TV

One of the leading video on demand platforms, Hungama Play reaches a strategic partnership with global technology brand, OnePlus for its forthcoming range of smart TVs. With this partnership, OnePlus Tv will stream Hungama Play’s multi-lingual and multi-genre library comprising movies, shows, short videos, original programming and kids’ content.



Commenting on the association, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, says, “Our aim at Hungama is to empower our users with an enriching experience that combines convenience with the power of choice. Our association with OnePlus will help us further strengthen our distribution network and allow us to engage with a large audience that seeks quality entertainment. At the same time, our presence on OnePlus TV will also allow the users to explore and enjoy our extensive content library”.

The highly anticipated OnePlus TV is expected to deliver on premium image and sound quality, stunning exterior design and a curated streaming experience. OnePlus TV users will also have the opportunity to access over 5000 films in English, Hindi and regional languages. The library has a immense collection of 7500+ hours of kids and television content in multiple languages plus 150,000 short-format videos across various genres such as music, film gossip, humour, spiritual and others. In addition, the OnePlus TV users will also get the opportunity to enjoy Hungama Originals, which offer unique, brave new narratives. Also, the users can stream via Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, SHAREit, Mi TV and other Android TVs.

“We are very excited to launch our OnePlus TV with Hungama Play. With India as our biggest market, the OnePlus TV is a key step in creating an ecosystem for our users. This partnership will allow us to offer an unmatched collection of films, TV shows, short-format videos, along with a compelling catalogue of original shows and in turn, enhance the content viewing experience of all OnePlus TV users”, says Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

Established in 1999, Hungama is one of the leading digital entertainment companies in South Asia. It covers a wide spectrum of services over 190 countries and its Hungama Music, Hungama Play and others acquired the trust of investors such as Intel Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Xiaomi and others. Headquartered in Mumbai, Hungama also has offices at Delhi NCR, Dubai, Singapore and Dhaka.