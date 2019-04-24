Huawei partners with Infosys on new Cloud solutions



Chinese technology giant Huawei on Tuesday said it had entered into an agreement with software major Infosys to develop new Cloud solutions in a bid to help enterprises fast-track their digital transformation.



As part of the agreement, Infosys will join the Huawei Cloud Partner Network (HCPN), a global partner programme to provide valuable services, and technical, marketing and management support, Huawei said, adding that by the end of 2018, the number of HCPN partners exceeded 6,000.



"We hope to further expand the HCPN partner ecosystem by identifying and developing partners such as Infosys with deep consulting expertise," Edward Deng, President of Huawei Cloud Global Market, said in a statement.



"Combining Huawei Cloud's product innovation and Infosys' strengths in next-generation digital services, we will help our clients accelerate their transition to the Cloud," said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys.



"As part of this engagement, we will provide a suite of technologies hosted on HUAWEI Cloud, such as workload migration solutions including SAP and other enterprise workloads," he added.





Source: IANS