How Would Sri Sri Tattva's Move Endorse Ayurveda ?

The leading wellness brand Sri Sri Tattva, has signed a Mou with Gujarat Ayurveda University, a statutory University in Ayurveda. The MoU was signed with the intention to promote the ancient science of Ayurveda by conducting joint studies, trial, and Research & Development in the field of Ayurveda.

"On the occasion of World Ayurveda Day, we are pleased to sign an MOU with Gujarat Ayurveda University. Sri Sri Tattva has been conducting extensive research in Ayurveda for decades, and this is a great opportunity for experts from both organizations to exchange knowledge and contribute to advancing recognition of the Ayurveda medical system worldwide," says Arvind Varchaswi, the Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva.

The MoU was signed by Arvind and Anup Thakar, the Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat Ayurveda University, in the university campus, Jamnagar. It was signed in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, the chief guest of the event. This MoU would serve as a mutual agreement in complementing one another's area of expertise in the field of Ayurveda. Also, the partnership also encloses a wide area of cooperation like creating joint post-graduate exchange programs, conducting joint clinical trials, research on Ayurvedic formulations for various diseases, and also utilization of resources for joint learning exercises.

"I am sure that this collaboration for the purpose of scientific research and propagation of Ayurveda will open new horizons in the service of all humanity as well as for the prevention of disease and promotion of health on the scientific line," states Prof. Anup Thakar.

