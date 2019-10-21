How MoU Signed by ICEA & PIDA Augments Tech Ecosystem?

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan's Photonics Industry and Technology Development Association (PIDA). The MoU has been signed with the intention to enhance the technology ecosystem in both countries.

The MoU signed is expected to facilitate and reinforce the exchange of information and experiences in the development of optoelectronic technology in India. This would be achieved by intervening the participation of Taiwanese companies, which would completely support the flagship programs such as Make in India and Design in India.

"It is a very important development in the India-Taiwan industrial collaboration efforts. While ICEA's pioneering efforts have already led to the development of significant manufacturing growth in the mobile handset and its components manufacturing ecosystem in India, the focus will also be towards the development of display, optoelectronics, lithium-ion cell as well as the development of newer technologies," comments Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

The MoU was signed by Kenneth Tai, PIDA Chairman and Bijesh Kumar Roul, Director and Special Assistant of ICEA Chairman. Kenneth is a renowned industry veteran in Taiwan. He holds several roles such as Chairman of Jasper and a board member of TVS Electronics India; he is the co-founder of Acer, and a board member of Asus.

"PIDA will act as a bridge in this platform which has been created through this MoU and Indian industry can approach over two thousand Taiwanese photonics companies as per PIDA's membership base such as Largan, Epistar, Liteon, Everlight, Asia Optics," says Kenneth.

PIDA is a Taipei-based, non-profit organization management, which engages in industry research, conference, exhibition, membership services, publication, and international cooperation. It also organizes the leading photonics trade fair and conference in Asia.

ICEA is the top industry body of the mobile and electronics industry. It consists of brand owners, manufacturers, technology providers, VAS application & solution providers, distributors & retail chains of mobile handsets and electronics devices.