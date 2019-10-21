How Instant Product Deliveries are Made Possible With Dunzo-Puma?

The Renowned sports brand, PUMA, collaborates with Dunzo, a hyperlocal delivery app, to provide the instant delivery of the product to the customers. This association is initiated with the #PropahLady campaign. This campaign is a celebration of the shift, women have made, from being told what to do, to writing their own rules.

This curated collection of PUMA would be available on Dunzo from today, across Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

"Being accessible to our consumers across all touchpoints is key to elevating the overall shopping experience. PUMA is the first sports brand to partner with Dunzo, and we're thrilled to see a growing number of our consumers enjoy the ease of shopping online with the added convenience of on-demand delivery," says Abhishek Ganguly, MD, PUMA India.

For the PUMA brand freak, be it updating their wardrobe, replacing their missing items, or just the craze for the brand, the customers would be provided with an unparallel shopping experience with Dunzo. This would also avoid the travel and the distracted trail experience of apparel, shoes, and accessories.

In a consumer-driven economy, where even one-day delivery is a long wait, Dunzo comes up with an optimized retail process that enables the customers to browse, purchase and also receive the product delivery within an hour. To achieve this, Dunzo has coupled AI technology for demand mapping and has created a dense network of merchants and delivery partners on-ground.

"We see Dunzo as the logistical layer over every city, catering to every possible use-case in local commerce. Our collaboration with PUMA is especially exciting because we're bringing the high-street experience directly to the user's doorstep for the first time. We're excited to be able to move the needle on the efficiency and frequency of interactions between brands and consumers," says Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder, Dunzo.