How Amazon India-Indian Railways' Pilot Program Revolutionize E-Commerce ?

The online shopping giant, Amazon India ventures into partnership with the Indian Railways to ease the inter-city transportation of e-commerce packages. For the trial run, Amazon India would initially transport its customer's packages on three Indian Railway routes from New Delhi to Mumbai, Mumbai to New Delhi, and New Delhi to Kolkata, the company reported in a press release.

This collaboration is the first of its kind in the e-commerce industry, and it is being initiated to build freight transport through rail. Amazon India has witnessed increased speed for ground transportation of its packages and augmented reliability for the packages delivered through the railways. The company's association with the Indian Railways to build the e-commerce transportation product is expected to enhance the company's capacity planning, contract payment methods, infrastructure, and the security of the package transportation via the railways network.

Amazon India is anticipated to accomplish the customer's product delivery much faster and reliably throughout the nation. The company is also looking forward for a long term association with the Indian Railways and is expecting that the freight transport for the e-commerce industry would strengthen the huge railways network through the knowledge gained through this trial run program. It is also noted that the Indian Railways had partnered with Amazon India last month to set up kiosks pick up in four railway stations across Mumbai, namely Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Thane, Dadar, and Kalyan stations. The customer could choose one of these stations as a pickup location on the checkout page while placing their order on Amazon India.