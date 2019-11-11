Himachal Pradesh Signs largest MoU of the Country

The Himachal Pradesh government and Dutch companies have signed 14 memorandum of understanding of Rs 200 crore, the largest by any country, an official said on Monday.



The pacts mainly in agriculture, horticulture, sports, water management, waste to energy and ecotourism were signed at Global Investment Summit held in Dharamsala last week, a government official told IANS.



The Netherlands had the largest overseas delegation led by Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Valucent Group and founder Chairman of ASSOCHAM Europe.



Chaturvedi told IANS that the Dutch could bring extensive experience in horticulture and water management. It would certainly boost employment opportunities in the state.



The Dutch delegation comprised 30 members, representing 25 companies.



"I am convinced our team is able to present how The Netherlands can be a great partner for Himachal Pradesh in many sectors," he said.



In the summit, Chaturvedi was supported by Prachee van Brandenburg, first elected council member to Netherlands, and Siebe Schuur and Anand Krishnan representing the Embassy of the Government of the Netherlands and high-level delegates from 25 Dutch companies.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the global investors' summit.



The United Arab Emirates was the official partner country in the summit.