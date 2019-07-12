HiddenLevers & First Rate Join Hands to Offer Risk Analytics & Business Intelligence



First Rate, one of the leading providers of wealth management solutions in financial services marketplace solutions tied up with HiddenLevers, a risk monitoring and analytics platform to allow wealth managers admission to forward-looking portfolio analytics with historical portfolio results.



Marshall Smith, Chief Products Officer, First Rate, comments, “By integrating with HiddenLevers, First Rate is enabling wealth managers to be better stewards of their clients' investments. Today the ability to partner with best-in-class technology providers to leverage fully reconciled and accurate performance data and forward-looking risk attributes is pivotal to stewarding investor assets for wealth management firm”.



The platform developed by HiddenLevers has institutional-grade risk analytics designed for portfolio and asset managers along with an unparalleled visual experience that helps client-facing advisors. In addition, the platform also translates multi-variate stress testing and other analyses into a simple UX for financial advisors to better understand the portfolio strengths and vulnerabilities. Trust banks and RIAs can rely on HiddenLevers to help manage growth and complexity in real time.



"Together, HiddenLevers and First Rate, are excited to chart new waters in the wealth management space. This integration showcases best-in-class wealth management solutions aligned with enterprise business intelligence just when the market needs it most”, David Ristau, Director – Business Development, HiddenLevers.



Established in 1991, First Rate helps wealth management companies to build and improve as stewards of their clients’ investments. With its holistic view of engagement, First Rate offers adaptable and tailored solutions that sustain long-term relationships. Headquartered at Texas, First Rate has over 25 years of experience and focuses on meeting the diverse needs of clients from the industry.



Georgia based premier portfolio stress testing solution for both portfolio managers and financial advisors. It’s stress testing toolkit also includes macro themes to effect tactical asset location. Founded in 2009, HiddenLevers’ ultimate tool provides help in risk monitoring and stress testing.



Read More News:



Face Recognition Technology a Double-Edged Sword for India



OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update



