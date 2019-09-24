HOOQ Join Hands with Amazon Pay to Provide Exclusive Cashback Offers to Subscribers

Amazon Pay, an online payment processing service joins hands with HOOQ, one of the largest video-on-demand services in Southeast Asia. With this association, HOOQ subscribers can get a hassle-free one-click subscription to their favourite international content using Amazon Pay. Along with this, the subscribers will also get an exclusive cashback of up to 40 percent on both the monthly and annual subscription packs.

Zulfiqar Khan, Managing Director, HOOQ India, comments, “Amazon Pay is known to be one of the most popular and trusted payment gateways amongst the Indian netizens. With our partnership with Amazon Pay, we aim to expand our reach and simultaneously provide ease of access to a vast portfolio of international and Hollywood content to our subscriber base. Amazon Pay users will now also have an option to explore an ever-refreshing library of exclusive content at an unparallel price point”.

HOOQ’s platform consists of over 10,000 hours of world-class international and Hollywood content, featuring shows like Killing Eve, Originals, The Big Bang Theory, The Flash, Gotham, Supergirl and movies like Hangover, The Intern, The Batman series, The Pursuit of Happyness to name a few. It has contents across various genres such as action, comedy, thriller, sci-fi, fantasy and more.

Manesh Mahatme, Director – Experience & Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India, comments, “This partnership with HOOQ gives customers an added option of digital payments and reduces friction. With Amazon Pay, users can now pay securely for their subscription and enjoy a vast variety of video content”.

The partnership will help at reducing hassle in payments, ensuring smooth process and providing added benefits to the users. Users will receive the benefit of ‘one-click’ payment with a swifter check out process. Additionally, customers will receive the refunds faster than bank transfers or credit cards and also will have the facility to view the details of their transactions in an online statement.

Headquartered in Singapore, HOOQ is one of Asia’s largest and leading premium video OTT services. It delivers over 10,000 hours of best local, Hollywood and HOOQ Originals to customers anytime, anywhere and aims to make premium entertainment accessible to every Asian viewer through ample subscription options.