HCL's Step to Accelerate Cloud Adoption Globally

HCL Technologies and Google Cloud on Thursday announced the launch of a "Google Cloud Business Unit" to accelerate enterprise Cloud adoption globally.



The dedicated business group within HCL will be supported by engineering, solutions and business teams from Google Cloud.



HCL will create Google Cloud-specific "Cloud Native Labs" in the US (Dallas), the UK (London), and India (NCR).



"The Google Cloud Business Unit will accelerate execution of digital transformation of global organizations as well as incubate new IP and solutions that will redefine the market," said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies.



HCL currently has more than 1,300 professionals trained on Google Cloud and plans to ramp this capacity to more than 5,000 specialists in the near future.



The companies will focus on helping customers advance their digital transformations on Hybrid and multi-cloud deployments with Google Cloud's "Anthos", adoption of leading Google Cloud data, AI, and ML solutions in areas like e-commerce, supply chain, and marketing and application and data center modernization, among others.



Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud said that through the partnership with HCL, "we can help organizations deploy Google Cloud broadly and at scale, and move their most critical, data-intensive workloads to GCP (Google Cloud Platform)."