Govt. of Telangana & Netherlands Join Hands to Widen Opportunities in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Telangana in collaboration Dutch government and Hague Security Delta organized a conference to enable Telangana-Netherlands partnership in cybersecurity. The event also had the presence of technology leaders from various multinational companies, start-ups, and academia to discussing ways and strategies to secure cyberspace. The global partnership aims to bring together the best practices to counter the cyber threats with the help of the existing expertise of both countries. The initiative focuses on fostering mutual cooperation, knowledge sharing and growth.



Timo Koster, Ambassador at Large – Security Policy and Cyber, Netherlands, comments, “International rules-based order for security and stability of cyberspace is vital to foster trust, build a safer operating environment, deepen democratic values and create a conducive business climate. Happy to see increasing multi-stakeholder collaboration between India, especially the state of Telangana, and the Netherlands to build capacity and enhance cyber security cooperation”.



The event will also help ties between Industry, Government and Academia between the two governments and pave the way to future strategic partnerships. Several start-ups also had the amazing opportunity to present their ideas and enabled them to be part of the journey of collaborative innovation. Also, it aids the Indian and Netherland’s organizations and institutions to widen their engagement and scope of business in both the countries.

“Telangana Cybersecurity CoE is a hub for cybersecurity and privacy initiatives and programs. We are happy to collaborate with the Netherlands government and The Hague Security Delta to run joint programs for innovation, incubation and capability building. The CoE facility will be launched in November 2019 and we invite all the players in the ecosystem to participate and benefit from these collaboration programs”, states, Dr. Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CoE), DSCI.