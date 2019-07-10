Google buys Israeli-US cloud storage company for $200 million



US internet giant company Google bought, through Google Cloud, the Israeli-US company Elastifile, a provider of scalable enterprise storage for the cloud, as announced by both companies on Tuesday.



The amount of the acquisition was not reported by the two companies, but it was estimated in the Israeli media at $200 million, the Xinhua news agency reported.



Elastifile was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in the Israeli coastal city of Herzliya and in Santa Clara, California.



So far, the company has raised a total of $75 million from funds and investors, including Chinese giants Huawei and Lenovo, as well as Samsung, Cisco and Dell.



Elastifile has developed a cloud storage solution that makes server farms more efficient. The development includes cloud data centres based on software-defined storage components.



The company's solution enables the storage to be expanded to thousands of databases, enabling customers to quickly change the applications that the storage system supports.



The company said its solution is cheaper than solutions based on magnetic disks or hybrid solutions (disks and flash technology components).



Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO, said that "Elastifile is a pioneer in solving the challenges associated with file storage for enterprise-grade applications running at scale in the cloud. Building on its technology, our teams are excited to join together and integrate Elastifile with Google Cloud Filestore."



Erwan Menard, Elastifile CEO, said: "Helping our customers solve difficult storage challenges for their most critical workloads has enabled these enterprises to unleash the full benefits of the cloud. We're excited to join Google for the next part of our journey."



