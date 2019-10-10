Fusion VR Launches Industry 4.0 Solutions Suite to Strengthen the Digital Transformation Journey of Business

Fusion VR, an industry leader in emerging technologies such as VR, AR, MR , IoT and AI announced the launch of its cutting edge portfolio of industry 4.0 solutions for next-generation enterprises. The newly launched suite of industry-leading solutions and services include; Interactive Simulations, Gamified Learning and 3D-360 VR Video Services.



Speaking about the strategic business benefits, Dr. C. SS Bharathy, Founder & Certified Industry 4.0 Professional, Fusion VR, says, “Emerging technologies are reshaping the world and will continue to do so well into the future. Our unveiled suite of industry 4.0 solutions and services will empower businesses to exploit the maximum potential of their digital transformation journey and drive innovation to garner a competitive edge”.

Interactive Simulations, which is a host of interactive solutions allow businesses to conveniently realize their business objectives leveraging a highly efficient and motivated workforce. Similarly, gamified learning infuses a sense of goal achievement, reward and fulfilment among employees as it encourages them to go all-out in achieving their Key Result areas and contribute to the growth of the organization. Finally, the 360 video solution strengthens to showcase the business offerings in a convincing style which results in a personalized and truly immersive experience for the consumer as multiple points of interest in Stereoscopic 3-D with spatial audio. Along with this, the highly proficient workforce of Fusion VR will offer end to end support for enterprises with customized industry 4.0 immersive-solutions and strategies.

Founded in 2002, Fusion VR was initially an industrial virtual-simulation space and was later launched as the Virtual Reality services during the early 2014. It focuses to support Global businesses and government agencies in their digital transformation journeys via integrating VR/AR/MR/IoT & AI technologies into their mainstream Industry 4.0.