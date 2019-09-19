Fujifilm Indian & GK Vale Opens First Ever Co-branded Wonder Photo Shop in Bengaluru

Japanese multinational photography and imaging company FujiFilm India has launched its forst co-branded Wonder Photo Shop in Bengaluru in collaboration with GK Vale. It is the fifth ‘Wonder Photo Shop’ concept store of its kind in India and for the ultimate photo printing and brand experience. FujiFilm’s objective is to offer a learning centre giving customers an opportunity to experience the various product features.

Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, comments, “We are happy to open our first co-branded Wonder Photo Shop in association with GK Vale. At Fujifilm, we are passionate about the preservation of people’s memories, and keeping the spirit and culture of photography alive. We want to inspire people to have fun, to enjoy photography and to learn more about what they can do with their pictures and their cameras. With our new Wonder Photo Shop, we are committed to offer our customers a place that offers all experiences in one from picture taking to picture making”.

The store at Church Street, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar will represent a holistic vision of photography from taking picture taking to printing, sharing and social networking. Using the theme ‘Photo Renaissance’, the store delivers an opportunity to experience an immersive and interactive retail space with FujiFilm’s state-of-the-art products and services. The store has also been in line with ‘Value of Innovation’ to develop a warm, welcoming environment for guests to enjoy the photos and raise the level of creative output to newer heights.

Anand Sukumar, Managing Director, GK Vale, comments, “We are extremely excited about our association with Fujifilm India. We are happy to open our doors to the customers and offer them an integrated photography experience in Bengaluru – a wonderland of opportunities. Being in the business for 110 years, we understand the ever changing needs of customers extremely well. Fujifilm’s wonder Photo shop store is a fantastic example of what can happen when passion meets hobbies, experiences, fun, profession and memories”.

The company also provides offers for every walk-in customers, Fujifilm gave away free 6x4 photos and flat 10 percent off on their Instax Cameras. Along with this, customers were also gifted a customized Instax bag worth 1299, 40x 1 film pack and other instax accessories. In addition, the company ran an exclusive discount offer of 4000 on purchase of FujiFilm’s XA5 and XT100 series.

Founded in 1910, GK Vale is a one-stop solution for all the photography needs. It grew from a single phot lab store to 42 stores across Karnataka in no time. GK Vale focuses on designing perfect wedding photo album or a collage and understands the value of everyone’s photo needs.



