Freshworks & Ameyo Collaborate to Strengthen Customer Support

Ameyo, one of the omnichannel customer engagement platforms announced the partnership with California-based customer engagement software company Freshworks to allow its sers to efficiently use the strong omni channel facilities to strengthen customer support agents to develop contextual conversations.

Speaking about the partnership, Anand Venkatraman, Vice President- Global Partnership, Freshworks, states, “Ameyo provides rich functionality for businesses to get more from Freshworks' customer engagement software. Support agents using Ameyo for calls can now make use of Freshworks to get context of any interaction and have more meaningful conversations with customers to keep them for life”.

The integration serves up useful information to customer support and to make them more efficient. Equipped with caller’s information and previous interaction history allowing them to personalize the conversation and provide a better experience with better customer satisfaction. Within Freshdesk, they can manage inbound and outbound calls, transfer calls with ticket context, log all call activity data as call dispositions, call recordings and seamlessly create and update tickets.



“We have seen a lot of time being spent in deployments on integrations, which is sometimes a deterrent in CX projects. With Freshworks' Freshdesk powerful out-of-the-box integration, Ameyo now reduces the time to deploy and enables Freshworks users to quickly access an enterprise-grade contact center complete with out of the box features”, comments, Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder, Ameyo.

Founded in 2003 as Drishti-Soft, it was re-branded in 2010 as Ameyo. It is a powerful and highly flexible one-stop solution for all the contact center needs that lets the businesses have personalized interaction with every customer across multiple channels. Ameyo delivers customer engagement solutions that helps businesses to improve productivity and profitability and other business process automations.