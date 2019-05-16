FreedomPay Integrates with Shiji Group for its Global Expansion



FreedomPay, a Global payment platform, announces its strategic collaboration with Shiji Groups, a global software solutions & service providers for a significant global expansion across Asia, Europe and the America.



“By partnering with FreedomPay, we can continue to provide secure, easy-to-use & modern connectivity to the hospitality market and beyond. The certification of the Shiji Payment Solution with FreedomPay supports our global strategy to create an open platform that integrates widely for the benefit of our customers around the world, as well as enabling the Global Tokenization Service for the hospitality industry,” states Michael Balzer, VP of Shiji Global Payment Solutions.



Shiji is a global provider of technological solution for hotels, retail, and entertainment industry. It has completed its EMV certification with FreedomPay, which permits both the companies to process securely, and to expand in e-commerce as well as card present transaction internationally. The EMV certification includes three main features: PCI-Validated P2PE, enabling contactless payments, and a multi-channel solution, including Hosted Payment Page, Payment Information Proxy, and Virtual Terminal.



The possession of EMV certification & PCI-Validated P2PE solution adds to drastic cost cutting and also assures greater business protection in the event of data breach. In addition to providing contactless payments, it also permits faster transaction, offers less queuing time, and consequently improves consumer experience.



Tom Durovsik, the Founder & CEO of FreedomPay says, “This is an exciting announcement for FreedomPay and we look forward to supporting Shiji to serve thousands more merchants across the globe. FreedomPay wants to help merchants become more efficient at the point of sale, grow their bottom line and give them more time to devote to running their businesses in a complex, highly customer centric payments ecosystem.”



