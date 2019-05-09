Flipkart launches online grocery Supermart in Mumbai



Flipkart announces the launch of its next online grocery store ?Flipkart Supermart? in Mumbai. After Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi, Mumbai has become the fifth city where Supermart caters its services. The Grocery portfolio spans Staples, Dairy products and FMCG with private labels offering that also offers staples. At present the company delivers at 91 Pincodes of Mumbai, which is almost 75 percent of the City?s Serviceable Pincodes. This includes the western and central suburbs up to Navi Mumbai.



With the launch of Supermart in western India, Flipkart is expecting to collaborate with farmers, producer organization, and Local MSMEs to create a sustainable ecosystem. The company has set up a separate supply chain for grocery in the city that includes fulfillment centers and last mile delivery centers that are custom designed to solve the unique challenges the city poses. It also ensures stringent quality as per FSSAI norms with regular check as warehouse and storage area.



Talking about the launch of new store Manish Kumar, Head of Grocery at Flipkart said ?With Flipkart Supermart, we see tremendous potential for us to leverage our expertise in logistics and technology to give our customers the maximum savings, convenience, quality, and breadth of selection. Our grocery business has grown phenomenally over the last year, making this the right time for us to bring our seamless shopping experience to Mumbaikers. We are constantly working to improve our offerings and are looking forward to excelling in this space,?



Flipkart Supermart offer everyday saving, doorstep delivery at the preferred time slot, Expiry date of the products, and guaranteed freshness of the product. To ensure better services Flipkart allows open box service for easy doorstep returns.



As part of the launch, Flipkart promises free delivery on orders above Rs 600, and Re.1 deals, a concept introduced by the company to provide maximum saving to the customers. also In addition, the select-customers have access to ?Flipkart Buy Now Pay Later? option, where they can buy throughout a month and pay on 10th of next month. The category can be accessed through Flipkart?s android and IOS app as well as on its desktop & mobile websites.



