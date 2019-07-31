Fixed Charges for Domestic Power Consumer Cut in Delhi
Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 14:05 Hrs
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday announce new tariff for 2019-20 and slashed fixed charges for domestic consumers with sanctioned load of up to 15 kilowatt.

Now, the consumers have to pay Rs 105 less per kilowatt per month for sanctioned load of up to 2 kilowatt.

"The consumers were paying Rs 125 per kilowatt per per month for meters having sanctioned load of up to 2 kilowatt. As per the revised tarrif, they will have to pay Rs 20 per kilowatt per month," the DERC said.

Similarly, for sanctioned load between 2 and 5 kilowatt, the consumers have to pay only Rs 50 per kilowatt per month in place of Rs 140 per kilowatt per month.

"For sanctioned load between 5 and 15 kilowatts, the consumers were paying Rs 175 per kilowatt per month. Now they have to pay just Rs 100 per kilowatt per month," the new tariff reads.

The new tariff will be applicable from August 1.

Source: IANS
