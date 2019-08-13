Fiix Buys Alchemy IoT to Launch First True AI-Powered CMMS

Toronto-based leading provider of cloud-based maintenance and asset management software, Fiix announced the acquisition of Alchemy IoT, an industrial asset intelligence company. With this acquisition, Fiix becomes the first CMMS vendor to bring true AI-driven predictive maintenance to the market with clubbing its smart asset management solution and Alchemy’s machine learning software.



James Novak, CEO, Fiix, says, “We planted an Industry 4.0 flag with the launch of our Integration Hub and now we're cementing that position with this acquisition. Fiix is focused on ensuring our customers have the tools they need to stay competitive. We were the first to see cloud software as the key to helping customers simplify their journey to modern maintenance. The addition of AI capabilities to our products is the next step on this digital journey. By connecting workflow software to asset sensors, production systems, and enterprise software and enabling real-time asset health monitoring, we're connecting the dots on the whole Industry 4.0 ecosystem. This gives our customers the insight into asset performance that they need to run stronger maintenance programs and stay ahead of the curve”.

Along with this acquisition, Fiix launched its new Integration Hub in the same month shows the development CMMS software provider’s lead in market by enabling condition-based and predictive maintenance capabilities for the customers. However, International Data Corporation’s (IDC) report say that, global spending on IoT is expected to reach $745billion in 2019 alone, as organizations want to build smarter and more connected businesses. Fixx has always been a leader in digital transformation and leverages its unique position as one of the first vendors in cloud to develop intelligent, connected system for the evolving needs in the maintenance and asset management space.

Started in 2008, Fiix is a software provider that puts importance in modern maintenance. It provides an easy-to-use, affordable maintenance management software to the world. Headquartered in Great Lakes, Fiix has employees over 200 and was founded by Corbin Church, Daryl Sedgman, Marc Castrel and Stephane Castel.



