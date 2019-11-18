Ethio Telecom Subscriber's Prepaid Service has No-Boundary

Estel Technology, an m-commerce platform, delivers its Prepaid Recharge System to offer an international prepaid recharge facility to Ethio Telecom subscribers. Ethio Telecom is a government-owned telecommunications service provider.

Estel Technologies has obtained expertise in m-commerce technology, and the company provides m-software platforms for prepaid recharge, m-POS, mobile money, mobile banking, mobile payments, and voucher management and serves more than 40 customers across 30 countries worldwide.

Through Estel's International Prepaid Recharge solution, the Ethiopian emigrants can now recharge the Ethiopian prepaid phone numbers from their current location. This recharge system permits the foreign citizens to pay using their local currency in the local stores and recharge an Ethio operated phone in Ethiopian currency at anytime, anywhere, and for any value. Further, the company has outsourced the services to Estel's technology partner Teklogix.

The incredible growth of prepaid mobiles and other prepaid services such as electricity, internet, and TV has brought in major business challenges for the operators to manage prepaid recharges. Previously, the prepaid service subscribers used scratch cards or vouchers to recharge. Over a period of time, the electronic recharge has overtaken the traditional method of recharge.

This unique solution for the local prepaid recharge has opened immense business opportunities for the growing Ethiopian market in the region. Furthermore, it also brings in ease and satisfaction of recharging their local Ethio prepaid phones to its citizens across the globe.

"Our Prepaid Recharge system includes all capabilities and functionalities which are needed to efficiently run Ethio Telecom's international prepaid e-Recharge service," says Raj Hajela, Managing Director of Estel Technology.