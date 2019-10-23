Dell Technologies to Double Down on Strong Partner Ecosystem in India

For Dell Technologies, India holds a major place on its Asia Pacific growth map and the credit for the success goes to strategic alliances and a partner network that is behind the company's overall success in the country, a top company executive has stressed.



According to Jay Snyder, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances, Service Providers and Industries, Dell Technologies, the time is ripe to bring uniquely differentiated industry solutions to market through strategic relationships with systems integrators, strategic outsourcers and Cloud service providers as the country goes big on realising its digital dream.



"The country is becoming a matured marketplace, especially around technology. India is turning out to be one of the most advanced markets around digital cities, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G for connected experiences," Snyder told IANS during an interaction here.



Snyder said he is excited about what the future holds for the company in cementing its footprint along with its partners in the country.



"Partners are incredibly important to us. I have 18 global Systems Integrators (SIs) that we look after in the business today and almost every single one of them has a footprint here. In fact, they may all have a footprint in India," Snyder added.



Dell Technologies has accelerated its business - registering double-digit growth in last three years -- and a significant piece of that has come from India.



"Our Global Alliance organization is nearly 580-people strong. Each one of the 18 global Systems Integrators has a global account manager. Teams in various capacities are working for them. So it runs like a multi-national, highly complex global organization," he elaborated.



These 18 global Systems Integrators are serving nearly 200 Cloud service providers.



With more than 25 years of experience in the high-tech and consulting industries, Snyder has been with Dell EMC for 18 years where he previously ran Americas Services and was the first COO of Americas Sales and Customer Operations.



As companies in India and elsewhere aim to have a right mix of Cloud for different workloads -- the global SIs are helping enterprises select their Cloud path.



"Large enterprises are looking for expertise and strategy from the global SIs to define their multi-cloud environment. My job is to make sure that they're incredibly well-versed and understand what we bring to the marketplace," said Snyder.



The next on his plate is to further increase India footprint.



"We call it securing the engine. We look at the engine of the entire global alliances business being here in India, because it's not just India-based firms but all of my firms which have most of their technical footprint here," he emphasized.



For him, the strategy is all about enablement and training via workshops, full-day seminars and hands-on sessions.



"To secure that engine, we need to double down on technical training and create a platform for technical architects to talk to other technical architects," Snyder said, adding that Dell Technologies is committed to building a robust partner ecosystem in the country.