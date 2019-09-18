Delhi's Entrepreneurship Curriculum to deal with slowdown

New Delhi: Delhi Finance and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said his government's 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' will help in dealing with joblessness, economic slowdown and unemployment.



Sisodia made these remarks at an interaction here with 140 entrepreneurs at the Delhi Secretariat where he discussed Delhi's role in the national economy.



During the interaction, Sisodia said that Delhi's 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' has to meet the challenge of contributing to India's economy and transforming it into a job creator economy rather than being just a job seeker economy.



"The stress should be on shifting the mindset amongst our young generation from getting employed to employing others. The transition from being a job seeker to a job creator" Sisodia said.



Talking about the benefits of the 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum', he explained that it would deal with the problem of joblessness, slowing economic growth and unemployment.



"We should let our kids decide on both the choices - to opt for a salaried profession or to explore the field of entrepreneurship without restricting them to pursue a job," he said.



The Delhi government's flagship 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' program was launched earlier this year for Classes 9 to 12 in all Delhi government schools.



A major component of the program involves the entrepreneur community of the city to engage with children on a regular basis.



The entrepreneurs who responded to the government's open call to the community to participate in the curriculum were present on the occasion to interact with Sisodia.



Laying out the state government's vision for the 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "99 per cent of the graduates coming out of our colleges today are job seekers. If this is allowed to continue, India will always remain a job seeker economy. We have to become a job creator economy."



Hailing the opportunity before the city's entrepreneur community to contribute to the nation, he said: "When we reach a stage where we believe we have already achieved a lot of material gain, the question we ask ourselves is, what can we contribute to the nation? I want to tell you today, this program is precisely that opportunity presenting itself before you."



"In the next 4-5 years, we have the opportunity to transform Delhi's job market and economy, and contribute to the country as well. Let's take this as a challenge and dream big," he added.

