Datamatics Becomes Bangalore International Airport's Digital Transformation Partner

Datamatics Global Services, one of the leading IT and BPM company partners with Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) to transform BIAL into a future-ready digital organization. Datamatics will offer a comprehensive suite of digital solutions and services enabling the client to set-up a paperless digital office.



Speaking about the deal, Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman & CEO, Datamatics, states, “BIAL manages one of the busiest international airports in India. Datamatics has a solid track record in the travel, transportation and logistics vertical and has successfully delivered several digital transformation projects across the world over. We are excited to partner with BIAL in their digital transformation journey"

With this collaboration, Datamatics will implement the Integrated Document Management System (DMS) and Business Process Management (BPM) as a cloud-based solution. The implementation will also support in capturing the several data points that could be used in the larger digital transformation initiatives of BIAL. It will also aim to strengthen and streamline BIAL’s core processes by digitizing its assets and setting up integrated workflows for seamless flow of information across various departments which involve automating and digitizing more than 170 processes across the organization.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Development & Strategy Office, BIAL, says, “The BLR Airport is amongst the fastest growing in the world and is an enabler of the tremendous economic growth in the region. As the airport emerges as the Gateway to a new India, the solid experience and strong portfolio of digital solutions that Datamatics brings to the table, will support this growth. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to scale our business and provide a world-class experience to our customers”.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Datamatics is a global provider of consulting, information technology (IT), Data management and Business Process Management services. It provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. Datamatics services over 500 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing.

