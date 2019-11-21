DRT Cyber Designated Gurpreet Sahota As COO, Opens New Office

A subsidiary of VersaBank, DRT Cyber is opening a new head office in Washington, and has also named Gurpreet Sahota as Chief Operating Officer.

FREMONT, CA: DRT Cyber, the developer of innovative cyber security solutions and a VersaBank subsidiary, has announced Gurpreet Sahota as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and opened its Washington, D.C., based head office.

For the past 16 years, Sahota had worked at Blackberry; at the same time, he also served as Principal Architect of Cyber Security before he moved to VersaBank subsidiary, VersaVault Inc. as Chief Architect, Cyber Security. In 2018, he supervised the development of VersaVault, the digital equivalent of a safety deposit box. It allows customers to conveniently, securely, and privately store their digital valuables, including crypto currencies. VersaVault is put up for sale globally through a license agreement by Chairmans Financial B.V., which allows chairmen to utilize technology developed and procured by VersaVault to offer global clients secure and private storage of digital assets.

With the new head office in Washington, DRT Cyber is strategically located close to a significant number of potential clients within its target market, including financial institutions, large U.S. based and multi-national corporations, and U.S. federal government departments and agencies. With growing cyber threats made to financial services, corporations, and government entities, DRT Cyber anticipates to follow in the innovative path on which VersaBank was founded on developing innovative cyber security solutions for the digital world.

David Taylor, the president and CEO of VersaBank and DRT Cyber, said that the primary responsibility of Sahota as COO is to focus DRT Cyber on offering innovative cyber security techniques to defend its clients’ high-value assets and to continue to lead the development of leading edge cyber security technology in this rapidly evolving industry.

DRT Cyber was built to supply innovative cyber security solutions to safeguard its clients’ high-value assets, and it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VersaBank. DRT Cyber’s customers are expected to include U.S. based and multi-national corporations, financial institutions, and U.S. federal government departments and agencies, which are increasingly challenged to safeguard their high-value assets.

