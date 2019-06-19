DMI Finance Joins ACTICO to Develop Machine Learning Products







The partnership aims to combine prescriptive and predictive analytics into a single platform



Fremont, CA: DMI Finance, a non-banking financial company that provides asset management, home loans, consumer loans, and business financial services, have joined ACTICO, a leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisions, as its first Indian customer to develop Machine Learning products for the financial markets.



The ACTICO Machine Learning is a platform that redefines the conventional approaches in a standalone system. The predictive analysis optimizes the business outcome with automation reducing issues in product recommendations, risk management, and fraud detection.



DMI Finance has been working with ACTICO Machine Learning from April 2018 enabling them to make real-time decisions in the lending lifecycle like credit scoring and loan disbursals. they have also made investments in the firm to utilize the applied intelligence technology that can optimize and automate their processes.



Shivashish Chatterjee, the co-founder and managing director, DMI Finance, said that they are pleased to extend their relationship with ACTICO further.



"Machine Learning is an integral part of our decision-making capabilities – in line with our focus of making the best credit decision in the least amount of time," he mentioned. "We believe ACTICO's Machine Learning platform is a strategic addition to our technology stack and will help us achieve scale without meaningful additions to our team," he added.



ACTICO has openly welcomed the investments from DMI stating that their platforms provide a vital tool kit for banks, NBFCs as well as for the new age fintech companies to unearth insights from ever-increasing quantities of data.



"We strongly believe that, in the future, a combination of human intelligence and data insights will help firms take optimum decisions and this will continue to be the guiding philosophy for our product development endeavors," said Ajit Shah, managing director- APAC, Middle East and Africa, ACTICO.



