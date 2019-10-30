DGCA tells IndiGo to change Engines in 16 Aircrafts

To strengthen flight safety, the country's civil aviation regulator -- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) -- has instructed IndiGo to install at least one modified engine in 16 of its A320neo aircraft within the next 15 days.



According to a senior DGCA official, IndiGo has been instructed to pare at least one modified LPT engine in those aircraft that use only unmodified engines. The move is expected to greatly improve in-flight safety.



At present, IndiGo has 16 aircraft which uses only unmodified engines.



"We have decided that all aircraft which have unmodified LPT engines with more than 2,900 hours in each case have to be fitted with one modified LPT engine in the next 15 days," DGCA Director General Arun Kumar said.



"Failing which all these aircraft shall be grounded. This has been done after studying the pattern and evaluating the risks," he added.



On its part, the airline said: "We are continuing to work with the authorities and will take necessary actions, as required, going forward."



In October alone, there have been three in-flight engine shut downs in IndiGo's A320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt and Whitney engines.



These shut downs conducted through "commanded shut downs" occurred on October 24, 25 and 26.



Consequently, a DGCA team visited the IndiGo premises on Monday to review the maintenance and safety data.