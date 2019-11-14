ClearTax Banks on GST Course to Make 100 cr Business

ClearTax, a financial technology firm, has introduced an online GST course with the purpose to make 100 crore business by March 2020.

The company has a target to train about 75,000 tax professionals and over two lakh businesses. The training would be carried out using the new e-learning course alongside merging with the online education platform, Udemy. The discounted fee and the full enrollment fee structure of the course reveal that the company could make up to 100 crore business by March 2020.

"We expect to train 75,000 tax professionals and more than 2 lakh businesses by our new e-learning course by the end of March 2020, before the launch of the new GST return filing system. This course comes at the cost of 4,800. However, the company is currently giving a discount of 25 percent till December 31," says Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO of ClearTax.

He further adds, "Businesses are expected to be hit with cash-flow problems in the first phase of the new GST return filing system, which is due to be launched soon. The new GST return filing system proposes that businesses can claim input credit only after their suppliers upload sales invoices. This course will provide them for a smooth transition to the new GST return filing system."

ClearTax is an Indian income tax e-filing platform. Based in Bengaluru, the financial-Technology platform provides a solution for income tax filing, mutual fund investments, and GST.