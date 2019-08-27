Cisco to Acquire CloudCherry, an Indian-Owned CEM Company

The acquisition will enhance the Contact Center to Improve Customer Experiences in Real-Time with the Power of Cloud Data Analytics.

Fremont, CA: In a bid to enhance its contact center portfolio, Cisco has announced its acquisition of CloudCherry, a Salt Lake City-based Indian-owned Customer Experience Management (CEM) company. The company provides customer journey mapping, out-of-the-box integrations, and predictive analytics.

CloudCherry’s predictive analytics help contact center agents make real-time journey modifications such as up and cross-selling, discounts, service modifications and more, to meet customer needs and improve loyalty. Together, Cisco and CloudCherry will help companies transform their contact center from delivering reactive care to providing predictive support and move from isolated customer interactions to cohesive, engaging experiences for improved business outcomes.

The new cognitive and collaborative contact center uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, which empowers agents to provide more personalized customer experiences, allows companies to use data to its fullest extent, and extends the power of cloud to hosted and on-premises deployments. CloudCherry’s open API platform facilitates this by simplifying how customer data is ingested from systems of records, transactional data, and other data sources – all in real time – to help contact center agents close the feedback loop and improve customer loyalty and satisfaction.

“We're thrilled to add CloudCherry's market leading customer experience management technology to our collaboration portfolio,” said Vasili Triant, vice president and general manager, Cisco Contact Center Solutions. “This is the next step in realizing our vision for cognitive collaboration in the contact center, enabling the delivery of the best, most personalized customer experiences, ultimately improving customer loyalty and lifetime value.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of Cisco's fiscal year 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals. Upon completion of the transaction, the CloudCherry team will join Cisco’s Contact Center Solutions business, led by Vasili Triant, vice president and general manager.

Read More: OnePlus to Invest Rs 1,000 Cr in Hyderabad R&D facility

Mumbai Based Blue Tie Expands to UAE