Capgemini Launches Tech Fiesta 2019











Flagship event showcases technologies of the future to help enterprises create enhanced value for business growth







Capgemini today announced the launch of 11th edition of Tech Fiesta, a nationwide flagship technology and innovation event focused on demonstrating emerging technologies and disruptive solutions that directly impact and deliver value to business. The theme for this year’s Capgemini Tech Fiesta is “Hello Tomorrow: Delivering New Business Value.” The 2019 edition was inaugurated in Mumbai by Antoine Imbert, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Capgemini in India in charge of Practices and Transformation, in the presence of Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India, Michiel Boreel, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Sogeti, part of Capgemini, Virginie Regis, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Nisheeth Srivastava, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Capgemini in India and other members from Capgemini’s India leadership team.



Tech Fiesta brings together an ecosystem comprising Capgemini’s leaders alongside clients, strategic partners, analysts, start-ups, academics and influencers to unlock the potential of technology-oriented transformational shifts to achieve business goals. Over 22,000 people are expected to attend Tech Fiesta this year.



The focus at Tech Fiesta 2019 will be to showcase solutions in new-age technologies such as Machine Learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Cloud across a range of industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, retail, utilities and others. With multiple formats of interactions such as showcase zones, panel discussions, and technical learning sessions, Capgemini will present over 60 unique solutions across the entire spectrum of future technologies.



Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Antoine Imbert, COO of Capgemini in India in charge of Practices and Transformation, said, “Technology is disrupting every industry and is a key enabler for our clients’ transformation journeys. We are committed to helping organizations to leverage new technologies at speed and scale to help them rethink their business models and position their businesses for the next level of growth.”







Nisheeth Srivastava, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Capgemini in India, added “Technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and the Internet of Things are redefining how businesses will operate and innovate in the years to come. The challenge today is to integrate these new technologies in a secure and sustainable manner. At Capgemini, we have developed the Applied Innovation Exchange, our global platform that enables organizations to discover relevant innovations, contextualize and experiment with them in their specific industry, and to deploy and sustain them globally. The AIE is complemented by a rich portfolio of innovation-led offerings, coupled with sector expertise and technology capabilities, to transform enterprises that are constantly looking to stay ahead of the curve.”



