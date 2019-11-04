Canon India is All Set to Augment Its Services

A renowned imaging space, Canon India intends to augment its customer service domain further. The customer service serves as a vital pillar of the company's growth strategy in the country, thus, the company is planning to boost the service further, to offer an excellent delivery service within the country. Hence, Canon has set up a Canon Technical Excellence Centre (C-TEC) in NOIDA.

"In line with our philosophy of 'Delighting You Always,' Market Engineering at Canon India is a strategic enabler, through which we aim to offer a robust service infrastructure to the customers. This is being done by developing a 24X7 workforce of hybrid engineers, along with offering critical services such as predictive maintenance and re-engineering. Our approach embodies our commitment towards the customers and drives us to bring forth customized service offerings, in an attempt to make customer interactions faster, easier, and effective. We strive to give our customers the best possible service backed by the latest innovations, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and making them Canon loyalists. Canon Technical Excellence Centre (C-TEC) is where this is made possible, and we are proud to showcase this to the world," says Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India

The establishment of C-TEC is a strategic initiative as a part of the Market Engineering domain. It is in line with the brand's attempt to provide quality services to its customers. Besides, C-TEC would also serve as the training center for customer service specialists, who are also known as hybrid engineers. The Market Engineering at Cannon India is developing continuously, resting on the dual innovations of predictive maintenance and re-engineering. Predictive maintenance also includes a proactive maintenance strategy that monitors when a machine might require a software or hardware upgradation; this increases the uptime of the machine. Consequently, predictive maintenance enhances the quality of the products and also assists in meeting the customer needs. On the other hand, re-engineering covers all the miscellaneous activities to minimize service operations cost that includes recovery, repair, of used and defective parts and Field Replacement Unit (FRU), refilling of toner. Additionally, C-TEC also accommodates most of Canon's product portfolio under one roof, which includes cameras, printers, professional printing solutions, and more.

"With an extensive Market Engineering framework, we are constantly catering to our entire range of B2C and B2B products across the country. While we have been successfully managing the service queries of our B2C customers either in-stores or via collection centres, we have also unleashed our core expertise of on-site and predictive maintenance to seamlessly manage the uptime of our MIFs for our B2B customers. Going forward, we endeavour to further expand our service network across the country, thereby facilitating in retaining current customers along with driving new business acquisitions across various industry sectors," states Rahul Goel, Director-Market Engineering, Canon India.