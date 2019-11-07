CERA Inaugurates Two New Style Studios

The premium home solutions provider, CERA, is vigorously looking forward to pursue plans with the intention to launch new products and expand its market. Recently, CERA has opened a 15,000 sq ft style store in Morbi, Gujarat, and later two new stores were opened in Bengaluru and Kochi with 8,000 sq ft measurement.

These stores were inaugurated by CERA's Vice Chairman, Deepshikha Khaitan, and Atul Sanghvi, Executive Director & CEO, CERA, in the presence of a large number of guests, customers, stakeholders, architects, developers & trade partners, dealers & business associates of CERA.

The company's product range includes sanitaryware, tiles, faucets, wellness, mirrors, sinks, and water heaters. Additionally, CERA's premium offering, Senator, provides sanitaryware, faucets, wellness, and mirrors, while, its luxury brand ISVEA offers sanitaryware and cabinets. At present, CERA has six style studios across Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Even the economic slowdown could not stop CERA's progress. In 2018, the company had launched water heaters, and in the mid of 2019, CERA ventured into a partnership with Italian Brand Senator to explore modular kitchen segment with Senator Cucine. Post that, the company came up with CERA CORE, a water-saving urinal.

"The expansion was necessary, looking at increasing product portfolio from CERA stable. Morbi is the center of ceramics in India, and CERA has manufacturing facilities, apart from its factories in Kadi in North Gujarat and Gudur in Andhra Pradesh," says Atul.

CERA is a pioneer in sanitaryware manufacturing in India. It is renowned for its innovative products and is considered as India's fastest-growing company in the sanitary sector. CERA is famous for its products such as high-end showers, steam cubicles, whirlpools, sanitaryware, and faucets.