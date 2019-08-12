CBE Office Solutions Join Hands with Flex Technology & Oval Partners to Maintain Expansion

San Francisco-based Oval Partners and Flex Technology join hands with CBE Office Solutions, to execute strategies for its market share expansion and national footprint. CBE will also expand their services, accelerate its growth initiatives and deliver career opportunities to the skilled employees.

Frank Gaspari, CEO, Flex Technology Group, says, “We're excited to welcome CBE Office Solutions to the Flex Technology Group as we execute on our strategy of a national footprint and aggressive market share expansion. Over the last 26 years, Tarek and his team have built an impressive company with amazing organic growth and a great corporate culture. CBE and their 175 employees will operate as a core company within FTG. This partnership further fuels our momentum towards becoming the largest office technology provider in the nation".

However, CBE’s executive team will hold on to their leadership roles to ensure the company’s continued success in serving its employees, customers and community. With this partnership, Flex Technology represents FTG’s aggressive growth strategy into new markets, along with focusing on broadening its presence in existing markets with national managed print services, production print offerings, and professional software/workflow solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Tarek Hafiz, President, CBE Office Solutions, says, “This partnership with Flex Technology Group is significant for us because it allows CBE to expand our services, accelerate our growth initiatives, and provide exciting career opportunities for our talented employees. Being part of the FTG platform, we can now leverage the many resources of a national office technology company to aggressively grow our business and improve our clients' experience with CBE”.

Founded in 2005, Flex Technology delivers customized office technology solutions for national and leading edge regional companies. Nationally, the company serves almost over 60,000 customers and it focuses on print, document management, document production and IT solutions such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark and other several software solutions.

Read More News:

A Quick View of Pranab Mukerjee's Life

35 Countries to Attend Andhra's Diplomatic Outreach Event