By 2024, India Would be Part of Rs 5Tn Economy

BJP working President J.P. Nadda said on Friday that the country is moving towards becoming a Rs 5 trillion economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 2024-25.



"The country is moving towards becoming a Rs 5 trillion economy by 204-25 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra MOdi. The real strength of the BJP is its party workers," Nadda said while addressing party workers in Hazaribagh district.



He said, "BJP is the only party which breaks it's own record. BJP broke it's own record of party membership from 11 crore to 17 crore. Of the 193 countries in the world, only seven have a population which is more than the BJP's membership numbers.



"We are lucky to have Prime Minister Narendera Modi. The 'Howdy, Modi!' event and his speech at the United Nations gave a new dimension to the country. The scrapping of Article 370 gave many benefits to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."



Chief Minister Raghubar Das also addressed the gathering.



"Political parties are born with an ideology. Except the BJP, all parties have become 'one family' affair. The centre of the BJP is its party workers. We have a charismatic Prime Minister in Narendra Modi who is a world leader. The opposition doesn't have any leader who could be accepted by the people of this country," Das said.



"Congress ruled the country for six decades but gave only corruption and misgovernance. The poor people are getting their due under the Modi government," he added.



Das also enumerated his government's achievements in the last five years.



Jharkhand will go to the poll in November and December this year.