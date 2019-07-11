Braes Capital Buys Manchester-based Cybersecurity Company Siege Technologies



Houston-based merchant bank, Braes Capital acquired Siege Technologies, a cyber research and development for the federal market. With this, Braes Capital will mark its investment into protecting the country’s critical infrastructure with the acquisitions of other cyber companies and technologies.



Commenting on the acquisition, Alex Clary, Managing Partner, Braes Capital, says, “We believe Siege's capabilities along with other future acquisitions will bring new solutions to protect critical infrastructure in the federal market, energy market and financial services markets. We are pleased to add Siege as the cornerstone to providing more robust cyber solutions to the market. We believe expanding upon what this brilliant team has developed has significant upside for its current and future customers”.



In 2016, Nehemiah Security acquired Siege Technologies considering the rise in cyber risk quantification market segment thus saw a 200 percent annual growth for Nehemiah’s Risk Quantifier (RQ). Nehemiah focuses on aiding business leaders fast quantify cyber risk in financial terms.



Sam Corbitt, Co-Founder & CEO, Siege Technologies, comments, "As demand for high end cyber solutions increases, we believe Siege is well resourced under our new investors to build broader solutions for our existing customers and potential new customers in key vertical markets”.



Established in 2009, Siege Technologies is a pioneer of multi-purpose cybersecurity products and services that enable customers to leverage both offensive and defensive technologies. With a mission to pioneer innovation, Siege supports the objectives of our customers and minimizes the risk to their organizations.



