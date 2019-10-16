Bosch Join Hands with SenRa to Set Up LoRaWAN Solutions in India

SenRa, one of the PAN India Low-Power Wide-Area Networks providers for long range-based (LoRa-based) Internet of Things (IoT) applications have announced its partnership with Bosch, with an objective to deploy smart solutions PAN India. With this partnership, SenRa’s expertise in connectivity services coupled with Bosch’s growing solution portfolio allows for rapid deployments of LoRaWAN solutions across several IoT segments such as Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Smart Buildings and more.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director, Bosch Automotive Electronics, says, “Our association with SenRa will enable rapid and smooth adoption of connected solutions in India and help both companies in offering advanced solutions to Indian customers”.

Recently, Bosch strengthened its smart solutions portfolio by leveraging localized engineering proficiency to enhance connectivity offerings. Also, its Wireless Parking sensors in the solution detects and reports parking space occupancy by allowing active parking lot management features such as search, navigation and reservation. The sensors operate with an efficiency of 96 percent and are extremely easy to install with minimal maintenance. However, the two companies were working together to integrate Bosch Solutions with SenRa’s LoRaWAN network and IoT platform, Ginjer and to deploy end-to-end solutions across various verticals. In addition, the partnership will offer low-cost solutions to the customers due to the ability to develop and manufacture the solutions in India.



Ali Hosseini, CEO, SenRa, states, “Bosch is one of the most innovative solution providers in the world and we are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with them to tackle some of India's biggest challenges. The growth of the LoRaWAN ecosystem in India is rapidly growing and having companies like Bosch in this ecosystem proves the strength of LoRaWAN”.

Headquartered at New Delhi, SenRa currently deploys LPWANs across India for projects that require secure, reliable, long distance communication at low cost. It works with global partners to deploy smart solutions such as water metering, smart agriculture, smart lighting, smart cities, logistics, electric and gas meter. SenRa also provides long distance communication for LoRa enabled devices at fractional costs of competing technologies such as cellular, Wi-Fi, or satellite networks.