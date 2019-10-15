Birlasoft Signs Multi-year Deal of $240m with Invacare to Deliver IT-as-a-Service(ITaaS)

Invacare Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers and distributors in medical equipments and Birlasoft, a part of the CK Birla Group have signed a multi-year agreement which will see Birlasoft delivering IT-as-a-Service to Invacare. With this agreement, Birlasoft will strengthen Invacare’s business transformation by modernizing systems, taking responsibility for the provision of service desk, applications, server, network and telephony support.



Speaking about the partnership, Angela Goodwin, CIO, Invacare, says, “I am extremely excited about this partnership with Birlasoft as I believe it will allow us to harness the latest in process expertise, digital innovation and design thinking to connect our operations, move to the latest technologies, while making Invacare easier to do business with”.



With this partnership, Birlasoft will build a new analytics platform and move the Invacare datacenter to the cloud. It will also execute a new Product Lifecycle Management system and the Invacare clients will benefit from a new ecommerce portal to access products, spares and supplies. Also, the Birlasoft will allow Invacare in global implementation of SAP S/4HANA and associated SAP solutions by harmonizing business processes and information flows worldwide. In addition, the new systems and processes will enable drive innovation and operational excellence in compliance with regulations.

Dharmender Kapoor, CEO & MD, Birlasoft, comments, “At Birlasoft, we are completely committed to Invacare's successful business transformation. We bring our focus on Enterprise Digital, and our strengths in transforming ERP and operations in both business and IT. We are delighted to work together with Invacare to achieve our goals”.



Headquartered in Ohio, Invacare manufactures and distributes innovative home and long-term care medical products that promote recovery and active lifestyles. It employs approximately 4,700 associates and markets its products around 80 countries across the globe.