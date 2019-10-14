Bayer G4A Joins Hands with Mumbai-based DTx company Wellthy Therapeutics

Bayer, one of the leading enterprises with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care has partnered with Wellthy Therapeutics, a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company based out in Mumbai, India with the its G4A partnership. With the partnership, Bayer’s G4A team will work with the Wellthy Therapeutics to strengthen the latter’s product, regulatory and commercialization capabilities while exploring areas of collaboration.

Commenting on the partnership, Eugene Borukhovich, Global Head, Bayer G4A Digital Health, says, “Advancements in digital therapeutics over the last few years has been enabling an integrated health approach for and with the patients. We, at Bayer G4A, have been specifically tracking Wellthy Therapeutics for some time, and are particularly delighted to have them onboard. We look forward to supporting the advancement of their patient centric, outcomes focused approach to care, and explore opportunities to collaborate”.

Present over 34 countries, Bayer’s team aims to enable positive disruption in the digital health and care industry with new business partnerships. It identifies Digital Therapeutics (DTx) as one of the important categories of health care, delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions built with high quality software programs for better managing of specific chronic conditions. Remarkably, Wellthy Therapeutics stood out from over 750 digital health companies spread over 65 countries and is the only South Asian company to be part of the Berlin cohort.



Abhishek Shah, Co-founder & CEO, Wellthy Therapeutics, states, “Wellthy Therapeutics is on a mission to inspire and enable millions of patients to prevent or manage their chronic condition. We are humbled and excited to begin this journey with Bayer, to improve our product, strengthen our company and develop goes to market solutions that accelerate our journey to bring digital therapeutics to patients worldwide”.

Founded in 2015, Wellthy Therapeutics develops, designs and deploys clinically validated behavioural intervention for chronic disease management. It identifies the gaps in chronic disease management and helps to offer continuous care and coaching to patients with chronic conditions. Powered with artificial intelligence, the disease management platform play the role of an on-demand nutritionist, educator, fitness coach and counsellor.