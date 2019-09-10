Battery Ventures Gains Forest2Market and Fisher International

This expansion of Battery Ventures will offer better service and solutions to the customers leading to profitable growth to both the companies.

FREMONT, CA: Founded in 1983, the firm makes venture-capital and private equity investments from six offices around the globe. Battery Ventures is a technology-based investment firm which has procured two companies, Forest2Market, and Fisher International. This acquisition will help both companies to accomplish their corporate goals. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

The two companies are Forest2Market and Fisher International. Forest2Market is a Charlotte, N.C. based firm and was founded in 2000. The aim of the company is to empower participants in the global forest, wood products, paper products, biochemical, and bio-energy industries. Founded in 1985, Fisher International is a firm supporting the pulp and paper industry with business intelligence and strategy consulting services.

Both Forest2Market and Fisher International are considered as one of the leading companies leaders in their industry. They offer data-intense, technology-based solutions for the global forest products industry with sophisticated business intelligence platforms. This collaboration will help the companies to provide greater insight to customers and provide better customer solutions and service, and will also lead to profitable growth for both companies.

Pete Stewart will become CEO of the combined organizations. Rod Fisher, the founder, and president of Fisher International will serve as a senior advisor to both the new CEO and Fisher International customers.

Founder and CEO of Forest2Market, Stewart looks forward to working with the Fisher International and Forest2Market teams. He believes this will create compelling new products and services and provide unprecedented global data-driven insight to the customers.

With offices in Boston, Silicon Valley, and Israel, Battery Venture was established 36-years ago and has invested in more than 300 companies. They have been fortunate to back some enormous ideas. The company value creativity and innovation that will redefine technology sectors, industries, and the way we live. The firm supports companies at stages of growth and private equity.

Battery venture-capital practice spans technology sectors and investment stages. The team explores out companies with potentially cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including application software, IT infrastructure, and consumer Internet/mobile.

The private equity practice focuses on helping technology companies in the U.S., Europe, and Israel grow organically and through acquisitions. They work primarily with businesses in the information-technology and industrial-technology sectors. The company partner with teams to accelerate growth, re-orients existing businesses, and builds platforms through acquisitions. As they are not just financial investors but are technology experts, so they look beyond basic profit metrics to understand the true potential of a business.

The team of Battery Ventures is focusing in areas including recruiting and human resources; PR, communications, and digital marketing; scaling IT infrastructure and development; and business development. The firm provides a variety of tools and value-added services to support the customer’s business.

Fisher commented that, companies can work together to enhance the value of the customers. Battery Ventures recognized the opportunity to join these two complementary companies as a way to increase the efficiency with which both companies deliver data, end-to-end insight, guidance and platform solutions. The synergies are clear, and the team of Battery Ventures is excited to see the many advantages they will bring to their customers as a result of collaboration.

Read More: Indian-owned Cloudleaf Raise $26M in Funding

Amazon's Cloud arm ready to help India take giant space leap