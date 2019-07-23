Avon Products Welcomes Luis Vazquez to its Global Sales Team

One of the global leaders in cosmetics segment, Avon has appointed Luis Vazquez to its global sales team. He will be spearheading the team to ensure the growth of the company by enhancing the recruitment, retention and retention and training.

Commenting on his new role, Luis, says, “I am excited to be joining Avon at such an important time in its history. I am passionate about supporting Representatives through every part of their journey and am looking forward to delivering tools and training that will support them, their teams and their customers”.

Prior to Avon, Luis was recently the Vice President - Sales & Marketing at Herbalife North America. With his 11 years of experience there, he made huge impacts such as driving a double-digit sales turnaround in his North America reign. Previously, Luis also worked for both South and Central America in business development and business transformation roles. His skills include market development & expansion, strategic planning, business development and cross-functional team leadership. Prior to his long career at Herbalife, Luis also worked for GE for almost three years at the Financial Management Program.

Welcoming Luis to Avon, Miguel Fernandez, Global President, Avon, comments, "I am delighted that Luis is joining Avon in this strategically important role for the company. He will be focused on the transformation of Avon's end-to-end Representative experience and help lead the drive to effectively use data and insights. This work will mean we are able to better deliver a truly tailored approach ensuring we can effectively help all our Representatives grow their business, whatever their earnings ambitions are".

