Avaya Launches Cloud-Based Video Collaboration Service

Global communications solution provider Avaya Inc on Wednesday launched Cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration service in India that can transform workplace experiences by turning any space into a video collaboration room.



A subscription-based service, Avaya Equinox Meetings Online (AEMO) will provide customers with unlimited use of virtual meeting rooms and give them a customised user interface for access to voice, video, chat communications channels, calendar, meetings and more.



Offered as a bundled service, users can access AEMO for free for the first three months, after which the video conferencing platform comes at an affordable charge of 10 paise per minute.



Avaya also unveiled CU360, a compact Android-based collaboration unit with full HD 1080p performance. It houses advanced features such as 4K camera sensor, 4K display, dual HD live and video content, connectivity to any standards-based video system and integration with Avaya's UC solutions.



"The collaboration unit CU360, a powerful video collaboration offering, further strengthens Avaya's solutions suite to deliver intelligent huddle room set-ups and Cloud-based workspace experiences," said Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director-India and SAARC.



"The integration of AEMO in the unit makes it an even more attractive proposition by providing teams with user-friendly and productive collaboration capabilities," he added.



The collaboration unit can access and run cloud-based Android applications, enabling users to use their choice of cloud-based collaboration tools.



The unit comes with only two cables along with Wi-Fi connectivity, an integrated microphone array and Bluetooth peripheral connectivity.

Source: IANS