Automation Anywhere gets $290mn in Series B funding

Bengaluru: Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), on Friday announced it has received $290 million in Series B funding at a post money valuation of $6.8 billion.

The funding was led by Salesforce Ventures with additional funding from existing investors, including Softbank Investment Advisers and Goldman Sachs, the company said in a statement.

A year ago, Automation Anywhere announced its Series A investment of $550 million from SoftBank Investment Advisers, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, NEA, World Innovation Lab, and Workday Ventures.

"This new funding reinforces the promise of the RPA category and empowers our customers to achieve greater business agility and increased efficiencies by automating end-to-end business processes - bridging the gap between the front and back office," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder, Automation Anywhere.

The new capital will help Automation Anywhere accelerate its vision to empower customers to automate end-to-end business processes - bridging the gap between the front and back office with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered intelligent automation platform.

Driven by digital transformation, RPA has become the fastest growing enterprise software category, according to Gartner.

"Automation Anywhere makes it easier for Salesforce customers to automate repetitive, manual tasks and focus on what matters most - the customer," said Bill Patterson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Service Cloud.

With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,200 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.7 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries.