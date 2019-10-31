Apple Tops Smartphone Market in India

Apple has raced ahead of Samsung, Xiaomi and BBK Electronics brands (Vivo, Oppo, and Oneplus) to emerge as the most popular smartphone brand in the Indian pre-owned smartphone market, a new study from OLX revealed on Thursday.



At 19 per cent of total listings, Apple's iPhone was the most listed smartphone on OLX in 2019. Apple emerged ahead of Samsung with 16 per cent listings, BBK Electronics (Vivo, Oppo, and Oneplus) with 14 per cent listings, Xiaomi with 13 per cent listings and other brands (Motorola, Lenovo, Nokia, Asus, Gionee, Sony, HTC, LG, Lava, Intex, Karbonn, Micromax and other OEM's) which collectively comprised 38 per cent of the smartphones listed on OLX.



In terms of demand, Apple had the highest share with 19 per cent, followed by Xiaomi with 18 per cent, Samsung and BBK Electronics joint third with 15 per cent, while other brands (Motorola, Lenovo, Nokia, Asus, Gionee, Sony, HTC, LG, Lava, Intex, Karbonn, Micromax and other OEMs) collectively pulled in 33 per cent of total demand.



Additionally, the study also revealed that the market for pre-owned smartphones is growing at a rapid rate, due to increased frequency of smartphone launches in India, leading to wider choice and availability for users across multiple price ranges.



A significant part of the pre-owned mobile market is still offline - driven by dealers, retailers, and shop-owners.



However, online marketplaces are increasingly becoming popular platform for buying and selling mobiles. Almost 59 per cent per cent of all smartphones listed on OLX in Q1-Q3 2019 were sold and each smartphone listed gets on an average 20 queries from interested buyers implying the high liquidity the platform offers.